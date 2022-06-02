N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.99. N-able shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5,968 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $3,634,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $7,694,000.
About N-able (NYSE:NABL)
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
