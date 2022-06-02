Myriad (XMY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $601,457.69 and $10.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,823,817,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

