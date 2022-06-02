Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,542 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 2.31% of Myriad Genetics worth $50,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,332,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 49,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

