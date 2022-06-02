MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 450,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia.

