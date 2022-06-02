Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €229.70 ($246.99) and last traded at €227.70 ($244.84). Approximately 1,620,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €225.10 ($242.04).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €232.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.