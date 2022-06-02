MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $1,258,492.58 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,709,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.