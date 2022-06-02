Moss Coin (MOC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.78 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $46.55 million and $15.78 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

