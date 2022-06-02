Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:CAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,420. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,037,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

