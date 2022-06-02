MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $28,159.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001997 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

