MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.96. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

