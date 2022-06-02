MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $279-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.04 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $45.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.00. 168,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,626. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.96. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.