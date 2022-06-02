Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

MNTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after acquiring an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

