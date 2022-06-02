Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 1,168,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

