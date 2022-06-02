Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

