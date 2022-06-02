Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 4,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

