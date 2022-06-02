Mist Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $286,404.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,255.29 or 1.00025938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

