MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.53. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 15,860 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

