Mina Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $467.28 million and $21.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 992.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 528,404,600 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

