Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Tops $27.84 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $451.88 million and $27.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00439510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 527,336,070 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.