Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HIE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.