Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Paul F. Truex Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Truex bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MIST opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 290,626 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

