MetaHash Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $275,171.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 933.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,458.21 or 0.48204355 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00439288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,350.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000279 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,460,983,154 coins and its circulating supply is 3,289,819,784 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.

