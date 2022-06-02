Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.0% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $178,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.86. 466,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,453,856. The company has a market capitalization of $524.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average of $255.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

