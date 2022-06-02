Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

