Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.