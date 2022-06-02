Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%.
NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
