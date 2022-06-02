Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.