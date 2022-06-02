Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $205.35 and last traded at $208.96, with a volume of 629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.19.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.11.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

