Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to announce $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $4.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $27.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.06 to $29.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $25.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $31.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of MTH opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $500,429.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

