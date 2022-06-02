Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 4.7%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 6,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 361,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

MCG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

