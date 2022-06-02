MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

MEIP opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 99.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

