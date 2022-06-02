Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2,189.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,470 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,045. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

