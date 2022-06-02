Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to announce $7.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.34 billion and the lowest is $7.10 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.94 billion to $33.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.49 billion to $35.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

