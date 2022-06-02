Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 2.6%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. 65,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,997,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

