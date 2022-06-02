McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Issue $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

MCD opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.09. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

