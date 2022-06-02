McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $99.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

