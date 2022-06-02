Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Maximus has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,532,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.