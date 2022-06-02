Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Match Group worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after buying an additional 458,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

