MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,683. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.