MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.18. 723,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,568. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

