MASQ Price Tops $0.0833 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $94,008.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,012.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

