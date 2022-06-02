Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Magnite by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 36,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,218. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Magnite’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

