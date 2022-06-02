Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Trading Down 1%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

MAGTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

