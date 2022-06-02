Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $719.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.33 million to $756.90 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $653.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $52.08. 16,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 291,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

