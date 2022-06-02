MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 7,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.