MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Up 5.9%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAGGet Rating) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 7,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

