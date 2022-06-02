MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,374 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.85.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.16.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.