MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 269431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

