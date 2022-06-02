Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.27. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

