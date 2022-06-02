Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.27. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
