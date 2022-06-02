Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

About Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.