Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 107569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$191.94 million and a P/E ratio of -17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

