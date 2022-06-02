Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in May

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 105,820,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

